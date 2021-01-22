Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ) went up by 1.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.30. The company’s stock price has collected -0.72% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ :AACQ) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Artius Acquisition Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Today, the average trading volume of AACQ was 780.07K shares.

AACQ’s Market Performance

AACQ stocks went down by -0.72% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.08% and a quarterly performance of 11.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.22% for Artius Acquisition Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.91% for AACQ stocks with a simple moving average of 8.89% for the last 200 days.

AACQ Trading at 6.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AACQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.38%, as shares surge +5.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AACQ fell by -0.72%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.68. In addition, Artius Acquisition Inc. saw 3.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.