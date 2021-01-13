Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) went up by 3.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $53.46. The company’s stock price has collected 6.75% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported 13 hours ago that Twitter, Tesla, Realty Income: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE :AFL) Right Now?

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.22 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AFL is at 0.98. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Aflac Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $45.00, which is -$2.09 below the current price. AFL currently public float of 640.86M and currently shorts hold a 1.42% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AFL was 3.83M shares.

AFL’s Market Performance

AFL stocks went up by 6.75% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.83% and a quarterly performance of 20.26%, while its annual performance rate touched -12.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.64% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.18% for Aflac Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.66% for AFL stocks with a simple moving average of 21.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AFL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AFL stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for AFL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AFL in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $53 based on the research report published on January 12th of the current year 2021.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AFL reach a price target of $47, previously predicting the price at $43. The rating they have provided for AFL stocks is “In-line” according to the report published on January 08th, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Sell” to AFL, setting the target price at $43 in the report published on December 04th of the previous year.

AFL Trading at 7.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AFL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.64%, as shares surge +2.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AFL rose by +6.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.19. In addition, Aflac Incorporated saw 3.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AFL starting from MOSKOWITZ JOSEPH L, who sale 100 shares at the price of $44.60 back on Jan 04. After this action, MOSKOWITZ JOSEPH L now owns 16,720 shares of Aflac Incorporated, valued at $4,460 using the latest closing price.

KENNY THOMAS J, the Director of Aflac Incorporated, sale 29,470 shares at $43.87 during a trade that took place back on Dec 30, which means that KENNY THOMAS J is holding 30,107 shares at $1,292,849 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AFL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.95 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Aflac Incorporated stands at +14.81. The total capital return value is set at 14.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.21. Equity return is now at value 15.70, with 3.00 for asset returns.

Based on Aflac Incorporated (AFL), the company’s capital structure generated 22.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.49. Total debt to assets is 4.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.