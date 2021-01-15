Waste Management Inc. (NYSE:WM) went down by -1.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $126.79. The company’s stock price has collected -2.89% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/11/21 that Waste Management Sets Date for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Earnings Release Conference Call

Is It Worth Investing in Waste Management Inc. (NYSE :WM) Right Now?

Waste Management Inc. (NYSE:WM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 32.37 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WM is at 0.75. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Waste Management Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $127.86, which is $14.96 above the current price. WM currently public float of 421.80M and currently shorts hold a 0.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WM was 1.48M shares.

WM’s Market Performance

WM stocks went down by -2.89% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.12% and a quarterly performance of 0.05%, while its annual performance rate touched -3.03%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.53% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.61% for Waste Management Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.99% for WM stocks with a simple moving average of 4.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WM

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WM reach a price target of $116. The rating they have provided for WM stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on October 27th, 2020.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to WM, setting the target price at $119 in the report published on October 13th of the previous year.

WM Trading at -2.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.53%, as shares sank -1.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WM fell by -2.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $116.86. In addition, Waste Management Inc. saw -2.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WM starting from Nagy Leslie K, who sale 1,037 shares at the price of $116.14 back on Dec 10. After this action, Nagy Leslie K now owns 2,314 shares of Waste Management Inc., valued at $120,437 using the latest closing price.

Nagy Leslie K, the VP & Chief Accounting Officer of Waste Management Inc., sale 414 shares at $117.39 during a trade that took place back on Dec 07, which means that Nagy Leslie K is holding 3,351 shares at $48,599 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.82 for the present operating margin

+28.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Waste Management Inc. stands at +10.81. The total capital return value is set at 14.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.13. Equity return is now at value 21.60, with 5.70 for asset returns.

Based on Waste Management Inc. (WM), the company’s capital structure generated 197.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.36. Total debt to assets is 49.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 193.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 64.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.97.