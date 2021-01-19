Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) went down by -3.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $51.24. The company’s stock price has collected 0.86% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/08/21 that CORRECTING and REPLACING: Zions Bancorporation Announces Fiscal 2021 Earnings Release Dates

Is It Worth Investing in Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ :ZION) Right Now?

Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 20.87 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ZION is at 1.61. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 17 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $49.07, which is -$4.03 below the current price. ZION currently public float of 161.54M and currently shorts hold a 2.47% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ZION was 2.09M shares.

ZION’s Market Performance

ZION stocks went up by 0.86% for the week, with a monthly jump of 18.10% and a quarterly performance of 57.65%, while its annual performance rate touched -3.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.22% for Zions Bancorporation National Association. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.76% for ZION stocks with a simple moving average of 43.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZION

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZION stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for ZION by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for ZION in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $50 based on the research report published on January 04th of the current year 2021.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZION reach a price target of $50. The rating they have provided for ZION stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 07th, 2020.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to ZION, setting the target price at $52 in the report published on December 04th of the previous year.

ZION Trading at 18.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZION to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.40%, as shares surge +17.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZION rose by +0.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +94.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.54. In addition, Zions Bancorporation National Association saw 13.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZION starting from Stewart Randy R, who sale 2,148 shares at the price of $39.48 back on Nov 17. After this action, Stewart Randy R now owns 9,007 shares of Zions Bancorporation National Association, valued at $84,807 using the latest closing price.

ANDERSON A SCOTT, the Exec VP and of Zions Bancorporation National Association, sale 10,862 shares at $33.04 during a trade that took place back on Nov 06, which means that ANDERSON A SCOTT is holding 28,202 shares at $358,864 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZION

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.06 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Zions Bancorporation National Association stands at +25.15. The total capital return value is set at 9.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.26. Equity return is now at value 5.80, with 0.50 for asset returns.

Based on Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION), the company’s capital structure generated 54.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.36. Total debt to assets is 5.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.35.