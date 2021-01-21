Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) went up by 9.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.18. The company’s stock price has collected 4.38% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/23/20 that ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Yalla Group Limited; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – YALA
Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.
Is It Worth Investing in Yalla Group Limited (NYSE :YALA) Right Now?
Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 62.65 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Yalla Group Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”
The average price from analysts is $11.00, which is -$7.57 below the current price. YALA currently public float of 18.60M and currently shorts hold a 14.31% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of YALA was 1.96M shares.
YALA’s Market Performance
YALA stocks went up by 4.38% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.46% and a quarterly performance of 118.99%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.28% for Yalla Group Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.28% for YALA stocks with a simple moving average of 50.52% for the last 200 days.
YALA Trading at 28.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average
After a stumble in the market that brought YALA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.89% of loss for the given period.
Volatility was left at 12.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.37%, as shares surge +3.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +107.72% upper at present.
During the last 5 trading sessions, YALA rose by +4.38%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.57. In addition, Yalla Group Limited saw 29.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.
Stock Fundamentals for YALA
Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:
- +45.60 for the present operating margin
- +67.61 for the gross margin
The net margin for Yalla Group Limited stands at +45.58. The total capital return value is set at 92.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 92.32.
Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.
The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.43.