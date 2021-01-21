Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) went up by 21.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.00. The company’s stock price has collected 27.66% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 9 hours ago that Vuzix Expands Available Smart Glasses-Based Healthcare Offerings with the Addition of Hippo Technologies Solution to Help Service Medical Professionals and Organizations Around the World

Is It Worth Investing in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ :VUZI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VUZI is at 2.31. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Vuzix Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.33, which is -$4.34 below the current price. VUZI currently public float of 38.35M and currently shorts hold a 20.82% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VUZI was 2.81M shares.

VUZI’s Market Performance

VUZI stocks went up by 27.66% for the week, with a monthly jump of 67.72% and a quarterly performance of 141.25%, while its annual performance rate touched 469.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.08% for Vuzix Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 23.46% for VUZI stocks with a simple moving average of 180.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VUZI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VUZI stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for VUZI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VUZI in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $13 based on the research report published on January 19th of the current year 2021.

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to VUZI, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on October 28th of the previous year.

VUZI Trading at 80.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VUZI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.55% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.04%, as shares surge +34.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +176.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VUZI rose by +27.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +739.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.19. In addition, Vuzix Corporation saw 23.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VUZI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-398.26 for the present operating margin

-102.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vuzix Corporation stands at -396.91. The total capital return value is set at -93.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch -94.11. Equity return is now at value -97.60, with -83.40 for asset returns.

Based on Vuzix Corporation (VUZI), the company’s capital structure generated 8.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.96. Total debt to assets is 7.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.24.