Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) went up by 1.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $139.52. The company’s stock price has collected 6.53% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/12/21 that Twitter, Tesla, Realty Income: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ :TER) Right Now?

Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 35.29 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TER is at 1.35. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Teradyne Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $119.06, which is -$28.5 below the current price. TER currently public float of 165.60M and currently shorts hold a 5.25% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TER was 1.49M shares.

TER’s Market Performance

TER stocks went up by 6.53% for the week, with a monthly jump of 18.10% and a quarterly performance of 59.20%, while its annual performance rate touched 100.13%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.60% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.62% for Teradyne Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.35% for TER stocks with a simple moving average of 60.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TER

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TER stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for TER by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for TER in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $138 based on the research report published on December 10th of the previous year 2020.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TER reach a price target of $107, previously predicting the price at $90. The rating they have provided for TER stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 04th, 2020.

Susquehanna gave a rating of “Neutral” to TER, setting the target price at $106 in the report published on October 22nd of the previous year.

TER Trading at 21.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.60%, as shares surge +14.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +54.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TER rose by +6.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +155.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $124.08. In addition, Teradyne Inc. saw 15.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TER starting from Vahey Walter G., who sale 35,000 shares at the price of $118.15 back on Dec 28. After this action, Vahey Walter G. now owns 26,633 shares of Teradyne Inc., valued at $4,135,239 using the latest closing price.

JAGIELA MARK E, the President and CEO of Teradyne Inc., sale 52,992 shares at $118.10 during a trade that took place back on Dec 28, which means that JAGIELA MARK E is holding 313,066 shares at $6,258,189 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TER

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.38 for the present operating margin

+57.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Teradyne Inc. stands at +20.37. The total capital return value is set at 27.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.46. Equity return is now at value 42.10, with 23.20 for asset returns.

Based on Teradyne Inc. (TER), the company’s capital structure generated 31.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.71. Total debt to assets is 16.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.08.