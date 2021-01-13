RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) went up by 26.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.49. The company’s stock price has collected 35.77% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/05/20 that RiceBran Technologies Reports 3Q 2020 Financial Results and Provides Business Updates

Is It Worth Investing in RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ :RIBT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RIBT is at 0.42. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for RiceBran Technologies declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1.00, which is $0.16 above the current price. RIBT currently public float of 39.28M and currently shorts hold a 0.63% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RIBT was 671.41K shares.

RIBT’s Market Performance

RIBT stocks went up by 35.77% for the week, with a monthly jump of 53.07% and a quarterly performance of 84.02%, while its annual performance rate touched -34.23%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.13% for RiceBran Technologies. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 39.98% for RIBT stocks with a simple moving average of 11.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RIBT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RIBT stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for RIBT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RIBT in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $2 based on the research report published on May 11th of the previous year 2017.

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to RIBT, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on March 03rd of the previous year.

RIBT Trading at 46.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RIBT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.76%, as shares surge +49.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +53.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RIBT rose by +35.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6154. In addition, RiceBran Technologies saw 38.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RIBT starting from Gendason Ari David, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $0.54 back on Dec 10. After this action, Gendason Ari David now owns 144,177 shares of RiceBran Technologies, valued at $2,695 using the latest closing price.

Gendason Ari David, the Director of RiceBran Technologies, purchase 10,000 shares at $0.53 during a trade that took place back on Dec 09, which means that Gendason Ari David is holding 139,177 shares at $5,303 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RIBT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-60.97 for the present operating margin

-3.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for RiceBran Technologies stands at -57.92. The total capital return value is set at -47.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -46.93. Equity return is now at value -49.40, with -36.10 for asset returns.

Based on RiceBran Technologies (RIBT), the company’s capital structure generated 16.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.07. Total debt to assets is 12.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.37.