Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) went down by -2.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.89. The company’s stock price has collected 0.51% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/20/21 that 2020 U.S. Home Prices: A Bright Spot in a Dark Year

Is It Worth Investing in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE :RDN) Right Now?

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.72 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RDN is at 1.48. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Radian Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $24.86, which is $2.98 above the current price. RDN currently public float of 190.59M and currently shorts hold a 7.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RDN was 1.58M shares.

RDN’s Market Performance

RDN stocks went up by 0.51% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.03% and a quarterly performance of 21.72%, while its annual performance rate touched -14.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.34% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.11% for Radian Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.74% for RDN stocks with a simple moving average of 30.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RDN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RDN stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for RDN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for RDN in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $21 based on the research report published on October 07th of the previous year 2020.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RDN reach a price target of $21. The rating they have provided for RDN stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on June 09th, 2020.

B. Riley FBR gave a rating of “Buy” to RDN, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on June 01st of the previous year.

RDN Trading at 8.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RDN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.34%, as shares surge +6.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RDN rose by +0.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +91.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.81. In addition, Radian Group Inc. saw 6.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RDN starting from Mumford Lisa, who purchase 2,600 shares at the price of $15.45 back on May 29. After this action, Mumford Lisa now owns 2,695 shares of Radian Group Inc., valued at $40,170 using the latest closing price.

Hoffman Edward J, the Sr. EVP, General Counsel of Radian Group Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $23.90 during a trade that took place back on Feb 20, which means that Hoffman Edward J is holding 51,648 shares at $238,959 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RDN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+61.99 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Radian Group Inc. stands at +44.03. The total capital return value is set at 19.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.16. Equity return is now at value 10.20, with 5.60 for asset returns.

Based on Radian Group Inc. (RDN), the company’s capital structure generated 26.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.08. Total debt to assets is 16.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 24.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.