Oragenics Inc. (AMEX:OGEN) went up by 6.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.09. The company’s stock price has collected 14.74% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/14/21 that Oragenics Issues Letter to Stockholders

Is It Worth Investing in Oragenics Inc. (AMEX :OGEN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for OGEN is at 0.63. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Oragenics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.50. OGEN currently public float of 57.10M and currently shorts hold a 3.65% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OGEN was 19.60M shares.

OGEN’s Market Performance

OGEN stocks went up by 14.74% for the week, with a monthly jump of 151.15% and a quarterly performance of 102.56%, while its annual performance rate touched 133.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 19.00% for Oragenics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 58.57% for OGEN stocks with a simple moving average of 66.54% for the last 200 days.

OGEN Trading at 100.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OGEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.47%, as shares surge +143.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +132.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OGEN rose by +14.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +91.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7195. In addition, Oragenics Inc. saw 142.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OGEN starting from KOSKI ROBERT C, who sale 310,000 shares at the price of $0.43 back on Dec 22. After this action, KOSKI ROBERT C now owns 776,483 shares of Oragenics Inc., valued at $132,432 using the latest closing price.

Hernandez Joseph, the 10% Owner of Oragenics Inc., sale 5,000,000 shares at $0.41 during a trade that took place back on Dec 02, which means that Hernandez Joseph is holding 4,200,000 shares at $2,051,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OGEN

The total capital return value is set at -80.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch -80.27. Equity return is now at value -499.10, with -178.80 for asset returns.

Based on Oragenics Inc. (OGEN), the company’s capital structure generated 5.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.38. Total debt to assets is 4.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.68.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.18.