NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) went down by -6.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $182.74. The company's stock price has collected -1.66% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 2393.57 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NVCR is at 1.05. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for NovoCure Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $136.00, which is -$31.55 below the current price. NVCR currently public float of 86.71M and currently shorts hold a 6.19% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NVCR was 1.12M shares.

NVCR’s Market Performance

NVCR stocks went down by -1.66% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.65% and a quarterly performance of 25.17%, while its annual performance rate touched 77.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.84% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.08% for NovoCure Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.46% for NVCR stocks with a simple moving average of 71.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NVCR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NVCR stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for NVCR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for NVCR in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $200 based on the research report published on September 23rd of the previous year 2020.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NVCR reach a price target of $116. The rating they have provided for NVCR stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on September 18th, 2020.

Truist gave a rating of “Hold” to NVCR, setting the target price at $108 in the report published on September 17th of the previous year.

NVCR Trading at 13.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVCR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.84%, as shares surge +6.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +47.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVCR fell by -1.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +159.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $168.84. In addition, NovoCure Limited saw -3.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NVCR starting from Benaim Ely, who sale 2,484 shares at the price of $156.71 back on Dec 21. After this action, Benaim Ely now owns 29,356 shares of NovoCure Limited, valued at $389,268 using the latest closing price.

HILLEMAN JERYL L, the Director of NovoCure Limited, sale 2,500 shares at $166.40 during a trade that took place back on Dec 18, which means that HILLEMAN JERYL L is holding 3,400 shares at $416,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NVCR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.17 for the present operating margin

+74.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for NovoCure Limited stands at -2.06. The total capital return value is set at -0.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.25. Equity return is now at value 7.40, with 3.90 for asset returns.

Based on NovoCure Limited (NVCR), the company’s capital structure generated 77.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.58. Total debt to assets is 35.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 75.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 22.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.10.