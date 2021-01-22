Neuronetics Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) went up by 14.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.49. The company’s stock price has collected 29.08% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/19/21 that NeuroStar(R) Advanced Therapy’s Depression Outcomes Registry Hits 10,000 Patient Milestone

Is It Worth Investing in Neuronetics Inc. (NASDAQ :STIM) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Neuronetics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $20.75, which is -$6.92 below the current price. STIM currently public float of 14.95M and currently shorts hold a 2.34% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of STIM was 241.22K shares.

STIM’s Market Performance

STIM stocks went up by 29.08% for the week, with a monthly jump of 108.37% and a quarterly performance of 200.49%, while its annual performance rate touched 329.37%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.28% for Neuronetics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 68.12% for STIM stocks with a simple moving average of 314.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STIM

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see STIM reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for STIM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 06th, 2020.

STIM Trading at 112.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STIM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 8.65% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.13%, as shares surge +119.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +239.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STIM rose by +47.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1,217.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.18. In addition, Neuronetics Inc. saw 65.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STIM starting from Farley Brian E, who purchase 40,000 shares at the price of $2.28 back on Mar 13. After this action, Farley Brian E now owns 217,606 shares of Neuronetics Inc., valued at $91,200 using the latest closing price.

Guthrie Daniel, the Chief Commercial Officer of Neuronetics Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $2.36 during a trade that took place back on Mar 12, which means that Guthrie Daniel is holding 146,855 shares at $11,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STIM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-42.98 for the present operating margin

+75.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Neuronetics Inc. stands at -46.35. The total capital return value is set at -29.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -33.81. Equity return is now at value -88.80, with -36.10 for asset returns.

Based on Neuronetics Inc. (STIM), the company’s capital structure generated 71.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.77. Total debt to assets is 34.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 47.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.85. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.19.