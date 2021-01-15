Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN) went down by -2.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.84. The company’s stock price has collected -24.15% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 13 hours ago that Lantern Pharma Announces Pricing of $60 Million Public Offering

Is It Worth Investing in Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ :LTRN) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Lantern Pharma Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $27.33, which is $13.13 above the current price. LTRN currently public float of 4.53M and currently shorts hold a 1.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LTRN was 41.74K shares.

LTRN’s Market Performance

LTRN stocks went down by -24.15% for the week, with a monthly drop of -18.30% and a quarterly performance of -27.30%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.95% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.40% for Lantern Pharma Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -22.74% for LTRN stocks with a simple moving average of -9.64% for the last 200 days.

LTRN Trading at -16.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LTRN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.95%, as shares sank -14.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LTRN fell by -23.19%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.26. In addition, Lantern Pharma Inc. saw -24.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LTRN

The total capital return value is set at -654.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch -654.95.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.52.