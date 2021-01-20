Gores Holdings IV Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIV) went down by -0.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.38. The company’s stock price has collected -4.26% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/13/21 that Gores Holdings IV, Inc. reminds stockholders to vote in favor of the business combination with United Wholesale Mortgage, LLC
Is It Worth Investing in Gores Holdings IV Inc. (NASDAQ :GHIV) Right Now?
Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Gores Holdings IV Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”
The average price from analysts is $12.75, which is $0.4 above the current price. GHIV currently public float of 42.50M and currently shorts hold a 9.84% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GHIV was 3.51M shares.
GHIV’s Market Performance
GHIV stocks went down by -4.26% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.31% and a quarterly performance of 23.38%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.05% for Gores Holdings IV Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.35% for GHIV stocks with a simple moving average of 17.72% for the last 200 days.
GHIV Trading at 11.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average
After a stumble in the market that brought GHIV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.12% of loss for the given period.
Volatility was left at 6.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.00%, as shares surge +15.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.37% upper at present.
During the last 5 trading sessions, GHIV fell by -4.26%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.48. In addition, Gores Holdings IV Inc. saw -5.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.
Stock Fundamentals for GHIV
The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.00.