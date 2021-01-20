CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I (NYSE:PCPL) went down by -1.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.97. The company’s stock price has collected 4.55% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/22/20 that E2open and CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I Announce Additional $175 Million Fully Committed Common Stock PIPE at $10 per share

Is It Worth Investing in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I (NYSE :PCPL) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.00. Today, the average trading volume of PCPL was 1.21M shares.

PCPL’s Market Performance

PCPL stocks went up by 4.55% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.06% and a quarterly performance of 7.85%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.80% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.07% for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.27% for PCPL stocks with a simple moving average of 6.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PCPL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PCPL stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for PCPL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PCPL in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $15 based on the research report published on December 23rd of the previous year 2020.

PCPL Trading at 4.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PCPL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.80%, as shares surge +5.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PCPL rose by +1.29%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.04. In addition, CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I saw 3.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PCPL starting from Alyeska Investment Group, L.P., who purchase 139,200 shares at the price of $10.29 back on Dec 16. After this action, Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. now owns 4,668,639 shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I, valued at $1,432,368 using the latest closing price.

Alyeska Investment Group, L.P., the 10% Owner of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I, purchase 69,600 shares at $10.29 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16, which means that Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. is holding 4,668,639 shares at $716,184 based on the most recent closing price.