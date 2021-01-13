Agora Inc. (NASDAQ:API) went down by -6.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $68.45. The company’s stock price has collected -5.20% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/25/20 that Agora Powers Innovative Virtual Experiences Beyond Video Conferencing

Is It Worth Investing in Agora Inc. (NASDAQ :API) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Agora Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $53.35, which is $10.73 above the current price. API currently public float of 17.50M and currently shorts hold a 34.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of API was 1.09M shares.

API’s Market Performance

API stocks went down by -5.20% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.25% and a quarterly performance of -13.30%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.01% for Agora Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.71% for API stocks with a simple moving average of -9.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of API

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see API reach a price target of $60. The rating they have provided for API stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 21st, 2020.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to API, setting the target price at $42 in the report published on July 21st of the previous year.

API Trading at -2.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought API to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.16%, as shares sank -16.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, API fell by -5.20%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.39. In addition, Agora Inc. saw 0.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.