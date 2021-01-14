Acutus Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) went down by -16.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $38.99. The company’s stock price has collected -12.18% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 16 hours ago that Acutus Medical Reports Preliminary, Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Acutus Medical Inc. (NASDAQ :AFIB) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Acutus Medical Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $36.75, which is $8.25 above the current price. AFIB currently public float of 15.41M and currently shorts hold a 16.67% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AFIB was 120.23K shares.

AFIB’s Market Performance

AFIB stocks went down by -12.18% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.12% and a quarterly performance of 2.24%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.92% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.32% for Acutus Medical Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.39% for AFIB stocks with a simple moving average of -0.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AFIB

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AFIB reach a price target of $39. The rating they have provided for AFIB stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on August 31st, 2020.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Hold” to AFIB, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on August 31st of the previous year.

AFIB Trading at 1.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AFIB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.92%, as shares sank -3.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AFIB fell by -12.18%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.73. In addition, Acutus Medical Inc. saw -1.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AFIB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2513.50 for the present operating margin

-225.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Acutus Medical Inc. stands at -3421.69. The total capital return value is set at -175.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch -281.55.

The receivables turnover for the company is 13.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.58.