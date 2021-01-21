The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) went down by -1.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.91. The company’s stock price has collected 3.15% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 11 hours ago that Why Beyond Meat Sales Could Struggle This Year

Is It Worth Investing in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ :WEN) Right Now?

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 46.54 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WEN is at 0.99. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 17 analysts out of 30 who provided ratings for The Wendy’s Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 13 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $24.98, which is $3.77 above the current price. WEN currently public float of 206.52M and currently shorts hold a 3.54% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WEN was 2.44M shares.

WEN’s Market Performance

WEN stocks went up by 3.15% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.90% and a quarterly performance of -10.68%, while its annual performance rate touched -0.95%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.38% for The Wendy’s Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.41% for WEN stocks with a simple moving average of -0.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WEN stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for WEN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for WEN in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $23 based on the research report published on January 19th of the current year 2021.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WEN reach a price target of $24, previously predicting the price at $26. The rating they have provided for WEN stocks is “In-line” according to the report published on January 11th, 2021.

WEN Trading at -3.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.04%, as shares sank -6.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WEN rose by +3.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +64.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.69. In addition, The Wendy’s Company saw -2.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WEN starting from Pringle Abigail E., who sale 184,823 shares at the price of $21.99 back on Dec 08. After this action, Pringle Abigail E. now owns 111,988 shares of The Wendy’s Company, valued at $4,064,184 using the latest closing price.

Penegor Todd Allan, the President & CEO of The Wendy’s Company, sale 130,676 shares at $22.40 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that Penegor Todd Allan is holding 544,938 shares at $2,926,973 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.02 for the present operating margin

+27.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Wendy’s Company stands at +8.01. The total capital return value is set at 7.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.63. Equity return is now at value 21.40, with 2.10 for asset returns.

Based on The Wendy’s Company (WEN), the company’s capital structure generated 719.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 87.79. Total debt to assets is 68.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 704.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 85.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.58.