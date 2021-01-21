Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) went down by -5.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $69.70. The company’s stock price has collected 10.57% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/06/21 that Celsius Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600(R) Index

Is It Worth Investing in Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :CELH) Right Now?

Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 862.89 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CELH is at 2.23. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Celsius Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $36.25, which is -$30.58 below the current price. CELH currently public float of 28.22M and currently shorts hold a 8.55% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CELH was 1.45M shares.

CELH’s Market Performance

CELH stocks went up by 10.57% for the week, with a monthly jump of 64.44% and a quarterly performance of 209.63%, while its annual performance rate touched 1042.51%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.88% for Celsius Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 27.21% for CELH stocks with a simple moving average of 215.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CELH

Ladenburg Thalmann, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CELH reach a price target of $29, previously predicting the price at $23.50. The rating they have provided for CELH stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 13th, 2020.

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to CELH, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on October 09th of the previous year.

CELH Trading at 62.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CELH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.20%, as shares surge +67.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +174.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CELH rose by +10.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1,607.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.87. In addition, Celsius Holdings Inc. saw 30.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CELH starting from Milmoe William H., who sale 159,054 shares at the price of $30.71 back on Nov 25. After this action, Milmoe William H. now owns 22,279,054 shares of Celsius Holdings Inc., valued at $4,884,548 using the latest closing price.

DESANTIS CARL, the 10% Owner of Celsius Holdings Inc., sale 159,054 shares at $30.71 during a trade that took place back on Nov 25, which means that DESANTIS CARL is holding 22,209,152 shares at $4,884,548 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CELH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.76 for the present operating margin

+40.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Celsius Holdings Inc. stands at +13.27. The total capital return value is set at -1.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.89. Equity return is now at value 7.70, with 5.50 for asset returns.

Based on Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH), the company’s capital structure generated 15.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.05. Total debt to assets is 10.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.85 and the total asset turnover is 1.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.93.