Big Lots Inc. (NYSE:BIG) went down by -8.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $57.24. The company’s stock price has collected 12.75% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 3 hours ago that Big Lots Provides Business Update

Is It Worth Investing in Big Lots Inc. (NYSE :BIG) Right Now?

Big Lots Inc. (NYSE:BIG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 3.11 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BIG is at 2.49. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Big Lots Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $56.11, which is $11.57 above the current price. BIG currently public float of 34.59M and currently shorts hold a 25.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BIG was 1.31M shares.

BIG’s Market Performance

BIG stocks went up by 12.75% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.95% and a quarterly performance of -3.63%, while its annual performance rate touched 62.38%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.50% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.12% for Big Lots Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.31% for BIG stocks with a simple moving average of 10.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BIG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BIG stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for BIG by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for BIG in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $42 based on the research report published on January 07th of the current year 2021.

Telsey Advisory Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BIG reach a price target of $73. The rating they have provided for BIG stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 04th, 2020.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to BIG, setting the target price at $61 in the report published on October 09th of the previous year.

BIG Trading at -5.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.50%, as shares surge +0.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BIG fell by -2.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +221.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.90. In addition, Big Lots Inc. saw 13.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BIG starting from Schlonsky Michael Allen, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $50.00 back on Oct 08. After this action, Schlonsky Michael Allen now owns 72,698 shares of Big Lots Inc., valued at $250,000 using the latest closing price.

Schoppert Wendy Lee, the Director of Big Lots Inc., sale 7,254 shares at $47.17 during a trade that took place back on Sep 30, which means that Schoppert Wendy Lee is holding 12,794 shares at $342,171 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.07 for the present operating margin

+37.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Big Lots Inc. stands at +4.55. The total capital return value is set at 9.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.36. Equity return is now at value 57.90, with 16.80 for asset returns.

Based on Big Lots Inc. (BIG), the company’s capital structure generated 181.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.48. Total debt to assets is 48.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 156.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.