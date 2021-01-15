Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) went down by -1.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $102.76. The company’s stock price has collected -0.83% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/07/21 that Ball Announces New Aluminum End Manufacturing Facility in Bowling Green, Kentucky; Production Scheduled to Begin in Early-2022

Is It Worth Investing in Ball Corporation (NYSE :BLL) Right Now?

Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 57.87 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BLL is at 0.42. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Ball Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $104.64, which is $14.0 above the current price. BLL currently public float of 325.24M and currently shorts hold a 2.42% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BLL was 1.65M shares.

BLL’s Market Performance

BLL stocks went down by -0.83% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.41% and a quarterly performance of -0.14%, while its annual performance rate touched 31.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.53% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.91% for Ball Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.75% for BLL stocks with a simple moving average of 13.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BLL stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for BLL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BLL in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $105 based on the research report published on January 04th of the current year 2021.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BLL reach a price target of $107, previously predicting the price at $70. The rating they have provided for BLL stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 08th, 2020.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to BLL, setting the target price at $69 in the report published on July 13th of the previous year.

BLL Trading at -3.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.53%, as shares sank -2.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLL fell by -0.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $91.43. In addition, Ball Corporation saw -3.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLL starting from Knobel Jeff A, who sale 24,990 shares at the price of $93.39 back on Dec 10. After this action, Knobel Jeff A now owns 50,669 shares of Ball Corporation, valued at $2,333,694 using the latest closing price.

HAYES JOHN A, the Chairman, President & C.E.O. of Ball Corporation, sale 94,062 shares at $94.68 during a trade that took place back on Dec 09, which means that HAYES JOHN A is holding 658,840 shares at $8,906,040 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.75 for the present operating margin

+14.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ball Corporation stands at +4.94. The total capital return value is set at 9.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.82. Equity return is now at value 18.50, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Based on Ball Corporation (BLL), the company’s capital structure generated 273.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.20. Total debt to assets is 46.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 221.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.67 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.88.