Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) went down by -9.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.90. The company’s stock price has collected 7.72% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/17/20 that Vision Marine Technologies Partners with Gateway to Lead Expanded Investor Relations Program

Is It Worth Investing in Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :VMAR) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Vision Marine Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

VMAR currently public float of 3.44M and currently shorts hold a 3.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VMAR was 753.21K shares.

VMAR’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.18% for Vision Marine Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.32% for VMAR stocks with a simple moving average of 5.14% for the last 200 days.

VMAR Trading at 5.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VMAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.37%, as shares surge +20.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VMAR rose by +7.72%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.17. In addition, Vision Marine Technologies Inc. saw 6.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VMAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-89.19 for the present operating margin

+23.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vision Marine Technologies Inc. stands at -94.14. The total capital return value is set at -178.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch -259.80.

Based on Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (VMAR), the company’s capital structure generated 158.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.31. Total debt to assets is 34.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 114.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.30.

The receivables turnover for the company is 4.81 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.28.