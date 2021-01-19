Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) went up by 2.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $74.05. The company’s stock price has collected 13.06% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/12/21 that Viasat and SKY Brasil Announce Partnership to Expand the Distribution and Availability of Viasat’s High-Quality Satellite Internet Service to More Homes across Brazil

Is It Worth Investing in Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ :VSAT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VSAT is at 1.18. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Viasat Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $70.93. VSAT currently public float of 65.50M and currently shorts hold a 14.35% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VSAT was 735.74K shares.

VSAT’s Market Performance

VSAT stocks went up by 13.06% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.46% and a quarterly performance of 12.08%, while its annual performance rate touched -47.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.64% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.28% for Viasat Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.11% for VSAT stocks with a simple moving average of 3.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VSAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VSAT stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for VSAT by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for VSAT in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $53 based on the research report published on April 20th of the previous year 2020.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VSAT reach a price target of $55, previously predicting the price at $80. The rating they have provided for VSAT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 26th, 2020.

VSAT Trading at 13.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VSAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.64%, as shares surge +17.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VSAT rose by +13.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.61. In addition, Viasat Inc. saw 18.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VSAT starting from Kimbro Melinda Michele, who sale 678 shares at the price of $34.53 back on Nov 10. After this action, Kimbro Melinda Michele now owns 5,470 shares of Viasat Inc., valued at $23,411 using the latest closing price.

BAUPOST GROUP LLC/MA, the 10% Owner of Viasat Inc., purchase 2,556,891 shares at $39.11 during a trade that took place back on Jul 23, which means that BAUPOST GROUP LLC/MA is holding 16,288,959 shares at $100,000,007 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VSAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.66 for the present operating margin

+29.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Viasat Inc. stands at -0.01. The total capital return value is set at 1.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.01. Equity return is now at value -0.10, with 0.00 for asset returns.

Based on Viasat Inc. (VSAT), the company’s capital structure generated 107.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.81. Total debt to assets is 44.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 103.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.69.