Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) went up by 16.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.95. The company’s stock price has collected 5.68% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/31/20 that Vertex Energy, Inc. Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Minimum Bid Price Rule

Is It Worth Investing in Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ :VTNR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VTNR is at 2.53. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Vertex Energy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.50. VTNR currently public float of 31.69M and currently shorts hold a 2.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VTNR was 530.91K shares.

VTNR’s Market Performance

VTNR stocks went up by 5.68% for the week, with a monthly jump of 23.47% and a quarterly performance of 53.28%, while its annual performance rate touched -47.40%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.34% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.96% for Vertex Energy Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 41.00% for VTNR stocks with a simple moving average of 72.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VTNR

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VTNR reach a price target of $1.40. The rating they have provided for VTNR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 05th, 2016.

Imperial Capital gave a rating of “In-line” to VTNR, setting the target price at $2.30 in the report published on July 22nd of the previous year.

VTNR Trading at 59.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VTNR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.34%, as shares surge +56.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +135.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VTNR rose by +15.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +69.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7561. In addition, Vertex Energy Inc. saw 24.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VTNR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.70 for the present operating margin

+13.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vertex Energy Inc. stands at -4.49. The total capital return value is set at -3.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.58. Equity return is now at value -140.30, with -20.40 for asset returns.

Based on Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR), the company’s capital structure generated 117.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.02. Total debt to assets is 44.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 191.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.29 and the total asset turnover is 1.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.11.