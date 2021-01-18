Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) went down by -7.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.60. The company’s stock price has collected -10.07% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/23/20 that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Announces Resubmission of New Drug Application for VP-102 for the Treatment of Molluscum Contagiosum

Is It Worth Investing in Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :VRCA) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $20.20, which is $7.61 above the current price. VRCA currently public float of 9.82M and currently shorts hold a 16.93% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VRCA was 67.36K shares.

VRCA’s Market Performance

VRCA stocks went down by -10.07% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.79% and a quarterly performance of 28.27%, while its annual performance rate touched -31.42%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.11% for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.47% for VRCA stocks with a simple moving average of 11.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRCA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRCA stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for VRCA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VRCA in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $21 based on the research report published on December 24th of the previous year 2020.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to VRCA, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on June 30th of the previous year.

VRCA Trading at 8.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRCA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.20%, as shares surge +9.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRCA fell by -10.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.57. In addition, Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -5.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRCA starting from Ballaron Craig, who purchase 4,772 shares at the price of $8.57 back on Aug 25. After this action, Ballaron Craig now owns 10,000 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $40,896 using the latest closing price.

Ballaron Craig, the Director of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 5,228 shares at $9.16 during a trade that took place back on Aug 24, which means that Ballaron Craig is holding 5,228 shares at $47,888 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRCA

The total capital return value is set at -38.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -36.42. Equity return is now at value -71.40, with -45.30 for asset returns.

Based on Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.29. Total debt to assets is 0.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.09.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 19.39.