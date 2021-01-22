Veoneer Inc. (NYSE:VNE) went up by 9.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.66. The company’s stock price has collected 32.29% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/22/20 that Giuseppe Rosso, Veoneer, Appointed New Chairman of Autonomous Vehicle Computing Consortium

Is It Worth Investing in Veoneer Inc. (NYSE :VNE) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for Veoneer Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 5 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $20.01, which is -$10.89 below the current price. VNE currently public float of 111.19M and currently shorts hold a 9.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VNE was 669.90K shares.

VNE’s Market Performance

VNE stocks went up by 32.29% for the week, with a monthly jump of 33.38% and a quarterly performance of 58.36%, while its annual performance rate touched 104.22%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.65% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.55% for Veoneer Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 27.14% for VNE stocks with a simple moving average of 93.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VNE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VNE stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for VNE by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for VNE in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $17 based on the research report published on January 07th of the current year 2021.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VNE reach a price target of $12, previously predicting the price at $9. The rating they have provided for VNE stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on October 28th, 2020.

Kepler gave a rating of “Reduce” to VNE, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on October 26th of the previous year.

VNE Trading at 33.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VNE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 7.44% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.65%, as shares surge +32.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +61.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VNE rose by +32.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +272.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.03. In addition, Veoneer Inc. saw 29.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VNE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.19 for the present operating margin

+13.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Veoneer Inc. stands at -26.29. The total capital return value is set at -22.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch -25.97. Equity return is now at value -37.30, with -23.20 for asset returns.

Based on Veoneer Inc. (VNE), the company’s capital structure generated 17.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.00. Total debt to assets is 11.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.79.