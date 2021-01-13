VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) went up by 4.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.78. The company’s stock price has collected 8.70% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/24/20 that VEON’s subsidiaries in Ukraine and Kazakhstan sign bilateral long-term loan agreements in local currencies for around USD 170 million

Is It Worth Investing in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ :VEON) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VEON is at 1.42. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for VEON Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1.88, which is $0.36 above the current price. VEON currently public float of 907.87M and currently shorts hold a 1.59% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VEON was 3.22M shares.

VEON’s Market Performance

VEON stocks went up by 8.70% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.46% and a quarterly performance of 25.00%, while its annual performance rate touched -32.95%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.78% for VEON Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.55% for VEON stocks with a simple moving average of 14.63% for the last 200 days.

VEON Trading at 16.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VEON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.00%, as shares surge +12.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VEON rose by +8.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6075. In addition, VEON Ltd. saw 15.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VEON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.52 for the present operating margin

+53.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for VEON Ltd. stands at +7.01. The total capital return value is set at 15.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.54. Equity return is now at value -52.30, with -2.30 for asset returns.

Based on VEON Ltd. (VEON), the company’s capital structure generated 843.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 89.40. Total debt to assets is 64.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 632.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.72. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.43.