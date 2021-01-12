Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) went up by 14.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.04. The company’s stock price has collected 28.36% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/09/20 that TYME Announces SM-88 Abstract Selected for Presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology 2021 Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium

Is It Worth Investing in Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :TYME) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TYME is at 0.97. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Tyme Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.75. TYME currently public float of 65.90M and currently shorts hold a 3.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TYME was 556.55K shares.

TYME’s Market Performance

TYME stocks went up by 28.36% for the week, with a monthly jump of 56.36% and a quarterly performance of 70.30%, while its annual performance rate touched 2.99%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.34% for Tyme Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 39.89% for TYME stocks with a simple moving average of 45.08% for the last 200 days.

TYME Trading at 59.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TYME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.29%, as shares surge +36.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +92.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TYME rose by +28.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2525. In addition, Tyme Technologies Inc. saw 40.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TYME starting from Hoffman Steve, who sale 56,250 shares at the price of $1.41 back on Jan 06. After this action, Hoffman Steve now owns 24,925,248 shares of Tyme Technologies Inc., valued at $79,313 using the latest closing price.

Hoffman Steve, the Chief Science Officer of Tyme Technologies Inc., sale 56,250 shares at $1.36 during a trade that took place back on Jan 05, which means that Hoffman Steve is holding 24,981,498 shares at $76,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TYME

The total capital return value is set at -172.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch -153.35. Equity return is now at value -219.10, with -127.00 for asset returns.

Based on Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME), the company’s capital structure generated 3.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.92.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.03.