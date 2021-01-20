Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) went up by 25.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.04. The company’s stock price has collected 19.87% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/11/21 that Titan Medical Announces Filing of Preliminary Short Form Prospectus

Is It Worth Investing in Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ :TMDI) Right Now?

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 175.56 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Titan Medical Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1.00. TMDI currently public float of 82.08M and currently shorts hold a 0.79% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TMDI was 1.33M shares.

TMDI’s Market Performance

TMDI stocks went up by 19.87% for the week, with a monthly jump of 50.81% and a quarterly performance of 142.86%, while its annual performance rate touched 266.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.17% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.11% for Titan Medical Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 41.43% for TMDI stocks with a simple moving average of 183.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TMDI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TMDI stocks, with Piper Jaffray repeating the rating for TMDI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for TMDI in the upcoming period, according to Piper Jaffray is $6 based on the research report published on May 22nd of the previous year 2019.

TMDI Trading at 82.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TMDI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 14.71% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.17%, as shares surge +82.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +241.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TMDI rose by +46.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1,055.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7098. In addition, Titan Medical Inc. saw 9.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TMDI

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.12.