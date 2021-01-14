The Container Store Group Inc. (NYSE:TCS) went up by 5.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.84. The company’s stock price has collected 14.45% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/22/20 that The Container Store Group, Inc. Announces Plan for CEO Succession; Satish Malhotra to Be Appointed CEO and President Effective February 1, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in The Container Store Group Inc. (NYSE :TCS) Right Now?

The Container Store Group Inc. (NYSE:TCS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 33.43 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TCS is at 1.35. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for The Container Store Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.00, which is -$4.67 below the current price. TCS currently public float of 23.99M and currently shorts hold a 16.50% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TCS was 1.34M shares.

TCS’s Market Performance

TCS stocks went up by 14.45% for the week, with a monthly jump of 20.44% and a quarterly performance of 44.80%, while its annual performance rate touched 193.97%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.99% for The Container Store Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.06% for TCS stocks with a simple moving average of 122.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TCS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TCS stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for TCS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TCS in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $10 based on the research report published on November 09th of the previous year 2020.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TCS reach a price target of $3, previously predicting the price at $2.25. The rating they have provided for TCS stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on August 04th, 2020.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to TCS, setting the target price at $5.25 in the report published on October 17th of the previous year.

TCS Trading at 23.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TCS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.31%, as shares surge +21.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TCS rose by +14.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +427.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.94. In addition, The Container Store Group Inc. saw 32.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TCS starting from Gehre John, who sale 7,501 shares at the price of $11.09 back on Dec 10. After this action, Gehre John now owns 70,304 shares of The Container Store Group Inc., valued at $83,151 using the latest closing price.

Galashan John Kristofer, the Director of The Container Store Group Inc., sale 5,500,000 shares at $10.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 19, which means that Galashan John Kristofer is holding 20,334,006 shares at $55,000,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TCS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.39 for the present operating margin

+53.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Container Store Group Inc. stands at +1.58. The total capital return value is set at 6.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.03. Equity return is now at value 6.80, with 1.60 for asset returns.

Based on The Container Store Group Inc. (TCS), the company’s capital structure generated 262.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.41. Total debt to assets is 61.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 233.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 64.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.89. The receivables turnover for the company is 32.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.96. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.