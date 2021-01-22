Zuora Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) went up by 3.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.79. The company’s stock price has collected 5.61% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/13/21 that Zuora Appoints Former Cisco, Microsoft Executive As Chief Product and Engineering Officer

Is It Worth Investing in Zuora Inc. (NYSE :ZUO) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Zuora Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.75, which is -$0.87 below the current price. ZUO currently public float of 107.21M and currently shorts hold a 6.05% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ZUO was 1.49M shares.

ZUO’s Market Performance

ZUO stocks went up by 5.61% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.99% and a quarterly performance of 38.07%, while its annual performance rate touched -3.38%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.95% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.12% for Zuora Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.87% for ZUO stocks with a simple moving average of 28.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZUO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZUO stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for ZUO by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for ZUO in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $14.50 based on the research report published on June 16th of the previous year 2020.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZUO reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for ZUO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 22nd, 2020.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to ZUO, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on May 14th of the previous year.

ZUO Trading at 19.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZUO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.95%, as shares surge +13.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZUO rose by +5.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +69.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.00. In addition, Zuora Inc. saw 6.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZUO starting from Traube Robert J., who sale 8,012 shares at the price of $14.26 back on Jan 11. After this action, Traube Robert J. now owns 17,514 shares of Zuora Inc., valued at $114,225 using the latest closing price.

Pileggi Jennifer, the SVP, GC and Corp. Secretary of Zuora Inc., sale 4,486 shares at $14.25 during a trade that took place back on Jan 11, which means that Pileggi Jennifer is holding 20,095 shares at $63,936 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZUO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-31.03 for the present operating margin

+51.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zuora Inc. stands at -30.21. The total capital return value is set at -41.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch -42.06. Equity return is now at value -47.10, with -19.80 for asset returns.

Based on Zuora Inc. (ZUO), the company’s capital structure generated 47.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.31. Total debt to assets is 19.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.55.