XPEL Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) went down by -7.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $60.77. The company’s stock price has collected 0.78% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/11/21 that XPEL Acquires Veloce Innovation a Leading Distributor of Architectural Films

Is It Worth Investing in XPEL Inc. (NASDAQ :XPEL) Right Now?

XPEL Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 90.87 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for XPEL is at 1.39. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for XPEL Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $49.50, which is -$5.84 below the current price. XPEL currently public float of 15.23M and currently shorts hold a 4.73% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of XPEL was 279.92K shares.

XPEL’s Market Performance

XPEL stocks went up by 0.78% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.89% and a quarterly performance of 101.09%, while its annual performance rate touched 276.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.64% for XPEL Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.39% for XPEL stocks with a simple moving average of 119.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XPEL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XPEL stocks, with B. Riley FBR repeating the rating for XPEL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for XPEL in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley FBR is $22 based on the research report published on February 05th of the previous year 2020.

XPEL Trading at 25.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XPEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.72%, as shares surge +10.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +102.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XPEL rose by +0.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +479.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.79. In addition, XPEL Inc. saw 7.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XPEL starting from Crumly Richard K., who sale 11,500 shares at the price of $50.16 back on Dec 24. After this action, Crumly Richard K. now owns 25,000 shares of XPEL Inc., valued at $576,840 using the latest closing price.

Crumly Richard K., the Director of XPEL Inc., sale 30,500 shares at $51.51 during a trade that took place back on Dec 23, which means that Crumly Richard K. is holding 30,750 shares at $1,571,135 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XPEL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.20 for the present operating margin

+33.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for XPEL Inc. stands at +10.76. The total capital return value is set at 54.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch 45.72. Equity return is now at value 43.10, with 26.10 for asset returns.

Based on XPEL Inc. (XPEL), the company’s capital structure generated 16.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.42. Total debt to assets is 11.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.30 and the total asset turnover is 3.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.08.