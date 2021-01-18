Superior Industries International Inc. (NYSE:SUP) went down by -8.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.23. The company’s stock price has collected 4.44% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/18/20 that Superior Industries Announces the Appointment of Michael Dorah as Senior Vice President, President North America

Is It Worth Investing in Superior Industries International Inc. (NYSE :SUP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SUP is at 4.92. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Superior Industries International Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.00. SUP currently public float of 23.40M and currently shorts hold a 2.64% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SUP was 1.38M shares.

SUP’s Market Performance

SUP stocks went up by 4.44% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.10% and a quarterly performance of 270.00%, while its annual performance rate touched 45.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.18% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.67% for Superior Industries International Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.36% for SUP stocks with a simple moving average of 137.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SUP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SUP stocks, with B. Riley FBR repeating the rating for SUP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SUP in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley FBR is $1 based on the research report published on March 19th of the previous year 2020.

Barrington Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to SUP, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on August 12th of the previous year.

SUP Trading at 21.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SUP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.18%, as shares surge +21.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +168.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SUP rose by +4.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +358.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.61. In addition, Superior Industries International Inc. saw 26.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SUP starting from Abulaban Majdi, who purchase 99,331 shares at the price of $2.20 back on Nov 06. After this action, Abulaban Majdi now owns 354,948 shares of Superior Industries International Inc., valued at $218,528 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SUP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.29 for the present operating margin

+8.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Superior Industries International Inc. stands at -7.07. The total capital return value is set at 5.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.76.

Based on Superior Industries International Inc. (SUP), the company’s capital structure generated 152.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.47. Total debt to assets is 48.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 248.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.78. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.99. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.85.