SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) went down by -6.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.86. The company's stock price has collected 14.27% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ :SPWR) Right Now?

SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 28.36 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SPWR is at 2.53. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for SunPower Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $18.61, which is -$10.69 below the current price. SPWR currently public float of 80.97M and currently shorts hold a 50.81% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SPWR was 8.68M shares.

SPWR’s Market Performance

SPWR stocks went up by 14.27% for the week, with a monthly jump of 32.10% and a quarterly performance of 73.48%, while its annual performance rate touched 467.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.92% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.29% for SunPower Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.30% for SPWR stocks with a simple moving average of 160.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPWR

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SPWR reach a price target of $11, previously predicting the price at $10. The rating they have provided for SPWR stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on October 27th, 2020.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to SPWR, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on October 26th of the previous year.

SPWR Trading at 31.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPWR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.92%, as shares surge +40.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +89.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPWR rose by +14.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +339.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.28. In addition, SunPower Corporation saw 14.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPWR starting from Sial Manavendra, who sale 14,819 shares at the price of $19.01 back on Nov 05. After this action, Sial Manavendra now owns 11,116 shares of SunPower Corporation, valued at $281,696 using the latest closing price.

Heang Vichheka, the Principal Accounting Officer of SunPower Corporation, sale 7,981 shares at $18.01 during a trade that took place back on Nov 05, which means that Heang Vichheka is holding 0 shares at $143,754 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPWR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.30 for the present operating margin

+5.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for SunPower Corporation stands at +1.19. The total capital return value is set at -18.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.99. Equity return is now at value 588.50, with 3.20 for asset returns.

Based on SunPower Corporation (SPWR), the company’s capital structure generated 10,769.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 99.08. Total debt to assets is 50.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9,644.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 88.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.