Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) went down by -6.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.43. The company’s stock price has collected -6.52% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/06/21 that Sangamo Therapeutics Announces Departure of Chief Financial Officer Sung Lee

Is It Worth Investing in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :SGMO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SGMO is at 1.82. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $20.70, which is $6.21 above the current price. SGMO currently public float of 116.56M and currently shorts hold a 14.76% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SGMO was 2.37M shares.

SGMO’s Market Performance

SGMO stocks went down by -6.52% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.19% and a quarterly performance of 36.70%, while its annual performance rate touched 76.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.35% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.76% for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.84% for SGMO stocks with a simple moving average of 31.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SGMO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SGMO stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for SGMO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SGMO in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $16 based on the research report published on January 07th of the current year 2021.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SGMO reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for SGMO stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 06th, 2021.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to SGMO, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on December 16th of the previous year.

SGMO Trading at 8.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SGMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.35%, as shares sank -3.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SGMO fell by -6.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +114.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.41. In addition, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. saw -7.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SGMO starting from Ramelmeier Rolf Andrew, who sale 2,464 shares at the price of $16.74 back on Dec 31. After this action, Ramelmeier Rolf Andrew now owns 65,978 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc., valued at $41,247 using the latest closing price.

Ramelmeier Rolf Andrew, the EVP, Technical Operations of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc., sale 3,331 shares at $18.13 during a trade that took place back on Dec 24, which means that Ramelmeier Rolf Andrew is holding 68,442 shares at $60,391 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SGMO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-102.69 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. stands at -92.93. The total capital return value is set at -24.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch -21.93. Equity return is now at value -16.30, with -9.80 for asset returns.

Based on Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO), the company’s capital structure generated 10.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.31. Total debt to assets is 6.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.80 and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.80.