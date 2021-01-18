PetMed Express Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) went down by -1.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $42.88. The company’s stock price has collected 2.18% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/12/21 that PetMed Express d/b/a 1-800-PetMeds to Announce Its Third Quarter Financial Results on January 19, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in PetMed Express Inc. (NASDAQ :PETS) Right Now?

PetMed Express Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 23.20 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PETS is at 0.74. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for PetMed Express Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $34.67, which is -$1.73 below the current price. PETS currently public float of 19.50M and currently shorts hold a 34.36% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PETS was 509.40K shares.

PETS’s Market Performance

PETS stocks went up by 2.18% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.27% and a quarterly performance of 7.52%, while its annual performance rate touched 31.01%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.32% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.91% for PetMed Express Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.20% for PETS stocks with a simple moving average of 5.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PETS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PETS stocks, with Sidoti repeating the rating for PETS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PETS in the upcoming period, according to Sidoti is $41 based on the research report published on August 19th of the previous year 2020.

Sidoti gave a rating of “Buy” to PETS, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on March 12th of the previous year.

PETS Trading at 10.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PETS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.32%, as shares surge +9.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PETS rose by +2.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.47. In addition, PetMed Express Inc. saw 8.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PETS starting from KORN RONALD J, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $35.00 back on Jan 13. After this action, KORN RONALD J now owns 83,333 shares of PetMed Express Inc., valued at $70,000 using the latest closing price.

KORN RONALD J, the Director of PetMed Express Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $34.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 24, which means that KORN RONALD J is holding 85,333 shares at $68,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PETS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.90 for the present operating margin

+27.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for PetMed Express Inc. stands at +9.10. The total capital return value is set at 23.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch 19.53. Equity return is now at value 22.80, with 19.20 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 89.00 and the total asset turnover is 1.83. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.30.