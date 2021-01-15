PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) went up by 2.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.95. The company’s stock price has collected 0.58% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/27/20 that PCB Bancorp Reports Earnings of $3.4 Million for Q3 2020

Is It Worth Investing in PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ :PCB) Right Now?

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.15 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PCB is at 0.79. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for PCB Bancorp declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.33, which is $1.71 above the current price. PCB currently public float of 12.14M and currently shorts hold a 0.56% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PCB was 18.85K shares.

PCB’s Market Performance

PCB stocks went up by 0.58% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.89% and a quarterly performance of 10.45%, while its annual performance rate touched -32.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.95% for PCB Bancorp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.94% for PCB stocks with a simple moving average of 10.52% for the last 200 days.

PCB Trading at -0.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PCB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.69%, as shares sank -0.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PCB rose by +5.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.31. In addition, PCB Bancorp saw 2.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PCB starting from LEE SANG YOUNG, who purchase 3,500 shares at the price of $10.88 back on Dec 02. After this action, LEE SANG YOUNG now owns 1,128,080 shares of PCB Bancorp, valued at $38,079 using the latest closing price.

LEE SANG YOUNG, the Director of PCB Bancorp, purchase 1,180 shares at $10.90 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that LEE SANG YOUNG is holding 1,124,580 shares at $12,862 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PCB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.77 for the present operating margin

The net margin for PCB Bancorp stands at +22.98. The total capital return value is set at 13.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.15. Equity return is now at value 6.40, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Based on PCB Bancorp (PCB), the company’s capital structure generated 13.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.68. Total debt to assets is 1.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.20.