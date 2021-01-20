Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NGA) went down by -6.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.25. The company’s stock price has collected 30.30% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 16 hours ago that (BW) Autobus Séguin Turns to Electrification with Order of 60 Lion Electric Buses

Is It Worth Investing in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. (NYSE :NGA) Right Now?

Today, the average trading volume of NGA was 2.81M shares.

NGA’s Market Performance

NGA stocks went up by 30.30% for the week, with a monthly jump of 119.69% and a quarterly performance of 221.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 17.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.09% for Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 46.81% for NGA stocks with a simple moving average of 120.60% for the last 200 days.

NGA Trading at 96.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NGA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.14%, as shares surge +116.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +218.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NGA rose by +30.30%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.20. In addition, Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. saw 76.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.