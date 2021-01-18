Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ:NMCI) went down by -6.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.75. The company’s stock price has collected 17.46% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/04/21 that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. And Navios Maritime Containers L.P. Announce Definitive Merger Agreement

Is It Worth Investing in Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ :NMCI) Right Now?

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ:NMCI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 37.81 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Navios Maritime Containers L.P. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.00, which is -$0.18 below the current price. NMCI currently public float of 20.82M and currently shorts hold a 0.19% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NMCI was 325.32K shares.

NMCI’s Market Performance

NMCI stocks went up by 17.46% for the week, with a monthly jump of 46.74% and a quarterly performance of 285.13%, while its annual performance rate touched 184.62%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.88% for Navios Maritime Containers L.P.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 28.50% for NMCI stocks with a simple moving average of 259.60% for the last 200 days.

NMCI Trading at 64.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NMCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.12%, as shares surge +45.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +183.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NMCI rose by +17.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +640.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.11. In addition, Navios Maritime Containers L.P. saw 26.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NMCI starting from Mangrove Partners Master Fund,, who sale 37,573 shares at the price of $3.91 back on Jan 06. After this action, Mangrove Partners Master Fund, now owns 3,227,268 shares of Navios Maritime Containers L.P., valued at $146,843 using the latest closing price.

Mangrove Partners Master Fund,, the 10% Owner of Navios Maritime Containers L.P., sale 27,009 shares at $4.09 during a trade that took place back on Jan 05, which means that Mangrove Partners Master Fund, is holding 3,264,841 shares at $110,483 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NMCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.21 for the present operating margin

+72.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Navios Maritime Containers L.P. stands at +5.30. The total capital return value is set at 6.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.99. Equity return is now at value 2.50, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Based on Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NMCI), the company’s capital structure generated 129.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.39. Total debt to assets is 53.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 104.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.81. The receivables turnover for the company is 57.42 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.41.