MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) went up by 0.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.74. The company’s stock price has collected 1.24% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/23/20 that MP Materials Announces Financial Results for the Third Quarter and Year-To-Date Ended September 30, 2020

Is It Worth Investing in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE :MP) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for MP Materials Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $20.83, which is -$4.5 below the current price. MP currently public float of 42.79M and currently shorts hold a 12.91% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MP was 3.03M shares.

MP’s Market Performance

MP stocks went up by 1.24% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.90% and a quarterly performance of 112.23%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.22% for MP Materials Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.86% for MP stocks with a simple moving average of 82.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MP stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for MP by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MP in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $25 based on the research report published on December 03rd of the previous year 2020.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MP reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for MP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 01st, 2020.

MP Trading at 31.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.54%, as shares surge +17.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +162.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MP rose by +1.24%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.23. In addition, MP Materials Corp. saw -8.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.