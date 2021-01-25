Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) went up by 72.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.83. The company’s stock price has collected 84.36% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/02/20 that Molecular Data Inc. Announces Changes of Chief Financial Officer

Is It Worth Investing in Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ :MKD) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Molecular Data Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

MKD currently public float of 35.09M and currently shorts hold a 0.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MKD was 1.90M shares.

MKD’s Market Performance

MKD stocks went up by 84.36% for the week, with a monthly jump of 73.86% and a quarterly performance of 3.38%, while its annual performance rate touched -64.83%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 24.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.20% for Molecular Data Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 81.09% for MKD stocks with a simple moving average of -0.68% for the last 200 days.

MKD Trading at 57.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MKD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.26%, as shares surge +77.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MKD rose by +84.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8784. In addition, Molecular Data Inc. saw 82.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MKD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.46 for the present operating margin

+0.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Molecular Data Inc. stands at -1.47. Equity return is now at value 132.10, with -50.20 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 97.07 and the total asset turnover is 30.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.72.