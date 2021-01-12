Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) went down by -7.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $86.13. The company’s stock price has collected 30.17% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/07/21 that Intellia Therapeutics Highlights Strategic Priorities and Anticipated Development Milestones for 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :NTLA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NTLA is at 2.09. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $66.88, which is -$18.2 below the current price. NTLA currently public float of 51.04M and currently shorts hold a 21.63% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NTLA was 1.42M shares.

NTLA’s Market Performance

NTLA stocks went up by 30.17% for the week, with a monthly jump of 49.41% and a quarterly performance of 176.62%, while its annual performance rate touched 383.59%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.88% for Intellia Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 21.72% for NTLA stocks with a simple moving average of 184.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NTLA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NTLA stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for NTLA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NTLA in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $60 based on the research report published on December 22nd of the previous year 2020.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NTLA reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for NTLA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 27th, 2020.

NTLA Trading at 64.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTLA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.85%, as shares surge +30.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +198.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTLA rose by +30.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +446.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.64. In addition, Intellia Therapeutics Inc. saw 33.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NTLA starting from Rivera Jose E, who sale 2,078 shares at the price of $55.86 back on Jan 05. After this action, Rivera Jose E now owns 51,990 shares of Intellia Therapeutics Inc., valued at $116,077 using the latest closing price.

SCHIERMEIER ANDREW, the EVP, Chief Operating Officer of Intellia Therapeutics Inc., sale 1,377 shares at $55.86 during a trade that took place back on Jan 05, which means that SCHIERMEIER ANDREW is holding 16,656 shares at $76,919 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NTLA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-246.78 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Intellia Therapeutics Inc. stands at -230.92. The total capital return value is set at -37.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -35.52. Equity return is now at value -40.10, with -30.10 for asset returns.

Based on Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA), the company’s capital structure generated 6.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.37. Total debt to assets is 5.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.12.