GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) went up by 6.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.97. The company’s stock price has collected 1.41% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE :GSAH) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

GSAH currently public float of 56.25M and currently shorts hold a 0.78% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GSAH was 863.15K shares.

GSAH’s Market Performance

GSAH stocks went up by 1.41% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.43% and a quarterly performance of 12.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.31% for GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.45% for GSAH stocks with a simple moving average of 17.27% for the last 200 days.

GSAH Trading at 15.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GSAH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.25%, as shares surge +16.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GSAH rose by +8.36%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.18. In addition, GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II saw 5.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GSAH

The total capital return value is set at -7.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.52.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.86.