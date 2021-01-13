EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) went up by 20.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.12. The company’s stock price has collected 23.14% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 12 hours ago that EHang to Provide UAM Services in Hengqin New Area in Zhuhai, China

Is It Worth Investing in EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ :EH) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for EHang Holdings Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $156.85, which is -$7.4 below the current price. EH currently public float of 31.62M and currently shorts hold a 1.91% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EH was 980.29K shares.

EH’s Market Performance

EH stocks went up by 23.14% for the week, with a monthly jump of 58.75% and a quarterly performance of 256.82%, while its annual performance rate touched 130.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.36% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.12% for EHang Holdings Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 38.20% for EH stocks with a simple moving average of 164.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EH stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for EH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EH in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $14 based on the research report published on February 07th of the previous year 2020.

EH Trading at 91.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 7.83% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.36%, as shares surge +65.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +283.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EH rose by +23.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +199.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.34. In addition, EHang Holdings Limited saw 48.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-40.84 for the present operating margin

+58.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for EHang Holdings Limited stands at -39.85. The total capital return value is set at -23.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -24.22. Equity return is now at value -18.00, with -11.70 for asset returns.

Based on EHang Holdings Limited (EH), the company’s capital structure generated 12.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.83. Total debt to assets is 8.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.48.