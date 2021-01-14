CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) went up by 9.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.81. The company’s stock price has collected 13.98% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/18/20 that CURO Group Holdings Corp. Positioned to Benefit from Katapult’s Announced Merger with FinServ Acquisition Corp.

Is It Worth Investing in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE :CURO) Right Now?

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.97 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for CURO Group Holdings Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $20.75, which is $5.83 above the current price. CURO currently public float of 18.10M and currently shorts hold a 2.57% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CURO was 932.78K shares.

CURO’s Market Performance

CURO stocks went up by 13.98% for the week, with a monthly jump of 83.29% and a quarterly performance of 82.84%, while its annual performance rate touched 47.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.79% for CURO Group Holdings Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.11% for CURO stocks with a simple moving average of 83.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CURO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CURO stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for CURO by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for CURO in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $15 based on the research report published on January 06th of the previous year 2020.

Buckingham Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CURO reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for CURO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 13th, 2019.

CURO Trading at 45.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CURO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.08%, as shares surge +90.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +99.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CURO rose by +13.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +174.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.20. In addition, CURO Group Holdings Corp. saw 4.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CURO starting from Gayhardt Donald, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $14.79 back on Dec 21. After this action, Gayhardt Donald now owns 773,565 shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp., valued at $221,826 using the latest closing price.

Gayhardt Donald, the President & CEO of CURO Group Holdings Corp., sale 15,000 shares at $13.16 during a trade that took place back on Jan 04, which means that Gayhardt Donald is holding 773,565 shares at $197,397 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CURO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.17 for the present operating margin

+77.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for CURO Group Holdings Corp. stands at +9.10. The total capital return value is set at 18.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.23. Equity return is now at value 128.60, with 9.20 for asset returns.

Based on CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO), the company’s capital structure generated 1,812.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 94.77. Total debt to assets is 84.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,743.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 91.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.02 and the total asset turnover is 1.14.