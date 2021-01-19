Conformis Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) went up by 17.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.41. The company’s stock price has collected 53.46% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/07/21 that Conformis, Inc. to Release Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results on March 3, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Conformis Inc. (NASDAQ :CFMS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CFMS is at 1.49. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Conformis Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.33. CFMS currently public float of 65.47M and currently shorts hold a 0.74% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CFMS was 1.72M shares.

CFMS’s Market Performance

CFMS stocks went up by 53.46% for the week, with a monthly jump of 88.27% and a quarterly performance of 60.34%, while its annual performance rate touched -5.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.98% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.80% for Conformis Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 64.72% for CFMS stocks with a simple moving average of 59.37% for the last 200 days.

CFMS Trading at 77.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CFMS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.98%, as shares surge +88.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +79.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CFMS rose by +53.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +106.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7693. In addition, Conformis Inc. saw 84.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CFMS starting from Augusti Mark A, who sale 32,260 shares at the price of $0.75 back on Jan 05. After this action, Augusti Mark A now owns 2,248,085 shares of Conformis Inc., valued at $24,127 using the latest closing price.

Augusti Mark A, the President & CEO of Conformis Inc., sale 61,025 shares at $0.64 during a trade that took place back on Jan 04, which means that Augusti Mark A is holding 2,280,345 shares at $39,160 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CFMS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.37 for the present operating margin

+47.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Conformis Inc. stands at -36.78. The total capital return value is set at -53.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -61.89. Equity return is now at value -174.00, with -32.60 for asset returns.

Based on Conformis Inc. (CFMS), the company’s capital structure generated 160.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.55. Total debt to assets is 36.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 151.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.29 and the total asset turnover is 1.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.94.