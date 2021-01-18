BioTelemetry Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) went up by 0.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $73.10. The company’s stock price has collected 0.56% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/05/21 that ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates TDY, TCP, BEAT, HCAP, SNSS; Shareholders Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

Is It Worth Investing in BioTelemetry Inc. (NASDAQ :BEAT) Right Now?

BioTelemetry Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 149.59 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BEAT is at 1.27. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for BioTelemetry Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $70.00, which is -$0.25 below the current price. BEAT currently public float of 33.32M and currently shorts hold a 6.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BEAT was 654.92K shares.

BEAT’s Market Performance

BEAT stocks went up by 0.56% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.19% and a quarterly performance of 59.67%, while its annual performance rate touched 30.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.45% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.75% for BioTelemetry Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.80% for BEAT stocks with a simple moving average of 52.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BEAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BEAT stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for BEAT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BEAT in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $52 based on the research report published on September 11th of the previous year 2020.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BEAT reach a price target of $43. The rating they have provided for BEAT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 02nd, 2020.

SunTrust gave a rating of “Buy” to BEAT, setting the target price at $58 in the report published on January 08th of the previous year.

BEAT Trading at 20.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BEAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.45%, as shares surge +17.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +63.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BEAT rose by +0.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +105.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.52. In addition, BioTelemetry Inc. saw 0.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BEAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.43 for the present operating margin

+62.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for BioTelemetry Inc. stands at +6.80. The total capital return value is set at 12.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.55. Equity return is now at value 4.60, with 2.50 for asset returns.

Based on BioTelemetry Inc. (BEAT), the company’s capital structure generated 58.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.90. Total debt to assets is 29.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 55.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.02.