Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) went down by -6.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $122.81. The company’s stock price has collected 5.37% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/19/21 that Beam Therapeutics Inc. Announces $260 Million Common Stock Investment from Multiple Investors

Is It Worth Investing in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :BEAM) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Beam Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $59.20, which is -$43.07 below the current price. BEAM currently public float of 48.21M and currently shorts hold a 12.57% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BEAM was 851.60K shares.

BEAM’s Market Performance

BEAM stocks went up by 5.37% for the week, with a monthly jump of 41.84% and a quarterly performance of 220.80%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.95% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.14% for Beam Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.45% for BEAM stocks with a simple moving average of 186.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BEAM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BEAM stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for BEAM by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for BEAM in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $84 based on the research report published on January 06th of the current year 2021.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Outperform” to BEAM, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on March 02nd of the previous year.

BEAM Trading at 48.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BEAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.95%, as shares surge +41.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +179.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BEAM rose by +5.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +534.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $94.09. In addition, Beam Therapeutics Inc. saw 25.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BEAM starting from Burrell Terry-Ann, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $81.78 back on Jan 04. After this action, Burrell Terry-Ann now owns 7,309 shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc., valued at $2,044,485 using the latest closing price.

Ciaramella Giuseppe, the President & CSO of Beam Therapeutics Inc., sale 43,842 shares at $83.26 during a trade that took place back on Dec 30, which means that Ciaramella Giuseppe is holding 3,731 shares at $3,650,144 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BEAM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-417522.22 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Beam Therapeutics Inc. stands at -435144.44. The total capital return value is set at -56.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch -60.12. Equity return is now at value -107.10, with -49.80 for asset returns.

Based on Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM), the company’s capital structure generated 30.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.63.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.24.