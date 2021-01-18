Battalion Oil Corporation (AMEX:BATL) went down by -6.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.90. The company’s stock price has collected -5.99% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/09/20 that Battalion Oil Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results

The average price from analysts is $15.00. BATL currently public float of 4.58M and currently shorts hold a 0.49% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BATL was 8.63K shares.

BATL’s Market Performance

BATL stocks went down by -5.99% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.58% and a quarterly performance of 3.90%, while its annual performance rate touched -44.83%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.42% for Battalion Oil Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.47% for BATL stocks with a simple moving average of 5.93% for the last 200 days.

BATL Trading at 3.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BATL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.28%, as shares sank -1.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BATL fell by -5.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +83.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.28. In addition, Battalion Oil Corporation saw -3.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BATL starting from Kasparek Leah R., who sale 43 shares at the price of $7.93 back on Dec 30. After this action, Kasparek Leah R. now owns 477 shares of Battalion Oil Corporation, valued at $341 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BATL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21.73 for the present operating margin

+2.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Battalion Oil Corporation stands at -521.99. The total capital return value is set at -4.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch -102.64. Equity return is now at value -96.80, with -51.00 for asset returns.

Based on Battalion Oil Corporation (BATL), the company’s capital structure generated 46.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.73. Total debt to assets is 25.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 46.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.67.