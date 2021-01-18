Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) went up by 0.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $129.12. The company’s stock price has collected -3.92% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/12/21 that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release And Conference Call Date

Is It Worth Investing in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE :AJG) Right Now?

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 30.36 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AJG is at 0.67. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $133.00, which is $16.89 above the current price. AJG currently public float of 190.35M and currently shorts hold a 0.78% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AJG was 851.19K shares.

AJG’s Market Performance

AJG stocks went down by -3.92% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.08% and a quarterly performance of 7.35%, while its annual performance rate touched 20.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.96% for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.86% for AJG stocks with a simple moving average of 12.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AJG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AJG stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for AJG by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for AJG in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $124 based on the research report published on January 13th of the current year 2021.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AJG reach a price target of $132. The rating they have provided for AJG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 11th, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to AJG, setting the target price at $129 in the report published on January 08th of the current year.

AJG Trading at -1.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AJG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.67%, as shares sank -8.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AJG fell by -3.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $121.53. In addition, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. saw -6.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AJG starting from Hudson Scott R, who sale 6,650 shares at the price of $121.09 back on Dec 14. After this action, Hudson Scott R now owns 35,187 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., valued at $805,215 using the latest closing price.

Bay Walter D., the General Counsel of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., sale 12,600 shares at $119.23 during a trade that took place back on Dec 10, which means that Bay Walter D. is holding 20,422 shares at $1,502,298 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AJG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.67 for the present operating margin

+73.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stands at +9.58. The total capital return value is set at 8.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.91. Equity return is now at value 14.50, with 3.70 for asset returns.

Based on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG), the company’s capital structure generated 97.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.40. Total debt to assets is 25.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 80.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.39.